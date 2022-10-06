Grammy Award winner and rapper, Megan Thee Stallion officially kissed her dark hair goodbye and is now a full-blown redhead, well at least for this week. Hot Girl Meg and now Megan Thee Mogal showed up at Forbes 30 under 30 with what may just be the perfect fall look of the season. Her head-turning look will go on the books as one our favorites. Megan showcased her half-up-half-down hairstyle selfies in an Instagram post with voluminous curls that resembled Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ which included a bronzy smoky eye and lips lined in brown and layered clear gloss on top.

In the interview, Megan dropped a few gems sharing that she won’t partner with a brand that doesn’t align with her brand “Any Brand Partnership I do, You’ve got to donate some of the money you were going to give me to a charity of my choice.” she states and she only works on a project that interests her, she’s not interested in just getting the bag, “I cannot fake it, if I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to sell it.” Check out the interview in its entirety below:

