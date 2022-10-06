The Golden State Warriors are planning disciplinary action toward star forward Draymond Green. According to Shams Charania and The Athletic, Draymond threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during Training Camp practice on Wednesday.

Reports state Green and Poole were in a verbal battle throughout the practice, which included some pushing. During the event, Green swung and made contact with Poole. The practice was stopped, and the nerves of the team were said to be “settled” in the locker room area. Poole was reportedly not hurt by the incident and completed his workout before leaving practice.

Poole and Green reportedly engage in arguments regularly, but on Wednesday, a line was believed to have been crossed.

On Thursday, Warriors general manager Bob Myers stated Green apologized for the altercation to the team.

“It’s the NBA. It’s professional sports. These things happen,” Myers said. “Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was in the room … as far as any suspension or punishment, we’re going to handle that internally.”

Draymond is not expected to miss any games as a result of the incident. The Warriors are scheduled to begin their title defense on Thursday, Oct. 18, against the Los Angeles Lakers.