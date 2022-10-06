WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has seen the conversation about Dwight Howard wanting to join the squared circle and is a fan of the idea.

Henry spoke with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson during an Instagram Live segment with Bovada and spoke glowingly of the idea of adding the NBA champion to the wrestling business.

” I would like to see him involved in the business period,” Henry said. “Anytime that you’re a big name notoriety type person and you come in pro wrestling, you add strength to our industry and the fact that he loves it enough to say I want to be that, I want to do that is telling people that our sport is meaningful and that means all the world to me and if Dwight Howard wanted advice or wanted help on how to direct him and be honest… man, I’m easy to find.

“I remember seeing Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman come into wrestling and really, really do well; and if they would’ve dedicated their lives to it they would’ve been great. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody have a better wrestling match as an athlete than Lawrence Taylor did against Bam-Bam Bigelow back in the day. But Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman? They looked the part and they had the kind of notoriety that was needed for the business to flourish, not just individually.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Mark Henry speculated on the oft-rumored and speculated cross-generational match that would place Roman Reigns and The Rock at Wrestlemania. Henry believes that it would be the “biggest match in wrestling history.”

“If they lock up and with the story that’s being told about the bloodline in their family and the mothers and the uncles, the aunts, everybody being around the ring and involved with Samoan dynasty in other places and other companies; all of those people being brought to the forefront of the industry and what’s that going to do for the two people in the ring, and what it’s going to do for the Samoan heritage… bro, the implications are so great that you can’t even factor it all in.”

You can hear the full conversation below.