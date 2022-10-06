The 2022–23 NBA season tip-off spots, “The Nonstop NBA” for its brand campaign and “This is HAPPENING” for the new NBA App, made their debut today. Both are currently being streamed on the newly updated NBA App and all @NBA social media platforms.

The “The Nonstop NBA” spot, which celebrates the return of the NBA and demonstrates how the game and its culture are continually changing, is told through the eyes of the ultimate NBA superfan known as “Non-Stop” and features an All-Star lineup of NBA players, coaches, and veterans.

“We got sneaks-on-the-ground on four coasts…

From a Serbian Serpent moving like Mamba…

To A Greek-Nigerian-Milwaukeean changing the face of the game…

to an ice-cold Trae in the heart of Hotlanta…

To a couple brothers in the Bay with wet jays splashing their way back to try to go back-to-back…”

Stephen Curry, the current NBA champion, is joined by Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro, Paul George, and Joel Embiid in a distinguished cast of NBA players who serve as a reminder to fans of all the thrilling on-court events they can look forward to this season. The NBA drama is set to move on to its next scene, which may feature a potential Warriors repeat for Curry or another attempt by the Celtics to win a league-record 18th championship under Tatum’s direction.

Advertisement

A fan debate about which team will win the championship this year is also included in “The Nonstop NBA,” with Embiid claiming that the 76ers will prevail. The nonstop energy of the league extends far beyond the baseline to culture, fashion, music, the metaverse, and more – whether it’s Damian Lillard recording in the studio, DeMar DeRozan showcasing his impressive sneaker collection, or Luka Doncic coming to life in NBA 2K23. This energy is present in thrilling matchups, captivating crossovers, and breathtaking buzzer-beaters.

Calmatic (“House Party,” “Entrepreneur” by Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z, and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus) directed the spot, which was produced in collaboration with independent creative firm Translation.

The league released the newly redesigned NBA App ahead of the 2022–23 season to serve as an all-in-one hub for fans of every franchise. The NBA launched its “This is HAPPENING” campaign to promote the new app and get fans enthusiastic about what it has to offer.

LaMelo Ball and Jordan Poole star in the commercial, which takes viewers on a tour of the NBA App while showcasing its features and everything it has to offer, including real-time highlights of every play made on the court as well as access to press conferences, all-access shows, and behind-the-scenes content. The slogan of the commercial is “If it’s HAPPENING, it’s HAPPENING in the NBA App.”