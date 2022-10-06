According to NBA General Managers, Giannis Antentokounmpo will add a second ring to his career resume. In the annual NBA.com annual survey of the league’s general managers, the Milwaukee Bucks were predicted to be this year’s NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Boston Celtics followed the Bucks in voting.

For the MVP Award, league GMs predict that it is Luka Doncic’s time to ascend to the top of the NBA mountain. Additional votes were for Giannis Antentokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Fourth place for the MVP award was Stephen Curry.

In offseason moves, Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell was believed to be the most impactful transaction. His former teammate, Rudy Gobert, is believed to deliver the second biggest impact in his new home of Minnesota.

You can read more about the annual GM survey below.

