Nike’s mission is to alter the game for everyone by removing obstacles and fostering a sense of camaraderie in the world. Nike continues to support the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) community through purpose-driven products, storytelling, recruitment, and investments, such as our 2025 Target to invest $10 million in HBCUs and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) in the form of scholarships and academic partnerships. Nike demonstrates this commitment to taking action to improve the world.

To honor the rich tradition, history, and contributions of HBCUs and their alums on international sport and culture, Nike Yardrunners was established in 2020 as part of these efforts. The program, which Nike HBCU graduates started, gives teams at Nike the chance to collaborate with HBCU trailblazers and community creatives to produce motivational storytelling and acts of generosity with and for the community.

Nike Yardrunners’ newest iteration is centered on HBCU alums who are creating a legacy that will motivate younger generations. The original Yardrunners acknowledged HBCU business owners and entrepreneurs as leading cultural influencers. A discussion of the HBCU student-athlete, frequently underrepresented but excelling on and off the field, was then covered.

Co-ownership remains the foundation of Yardrunners. Nike is collaborating with the community through Yardrunners 3.0 to share real stories, co-create culturally relevant products, award scholarships, engage with students during homecoming, and create networking opportunities through Nike’s university recruiting team, which was founded in 2021 with a clear focus on attracting applicants from a variety of pipelines.

Beginning on Thursday, October 6th, Nike.com will sell items from the 2022 Yardrunners line, which includes clothing and accessories from 19 HBCUs, including the most recent additions of Prairie View University, Hampton University, and Grambling State University.

Additionally, using the iconic Nike Dunk silhouette to showcase four institutions—Tennessee State University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, and North Carolina A&T University—Nike has co-created HBCU-licensed footwear with the community. Nike collaborated with four black HBCU and Yardrunners women on the designs, combining elements from their experiences at each school to genuinely bring these collections to life.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Clark Atlanta University’ – The Nike Dunk Low ‘Clark Atlanta University’ features the school’s red, black, and grey color scheme. The university’s motto – “Find a Way or Make One” – is displayed on the laces. The Panthers’ logo is prominently displayed on the sneaker’s tongue, outsole, and insole. The history of CAU is represented with “Clark College” & “Atlanta University” emblazoned on the back of the tongue.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Tennessee State University’ – The Nike Dunk Low ‘Tennessee State University’ celebrates “Tiger Pride.” It features TSU’s blue and white color scheme and incorporates hints of red and gold on the tongue and heel tags in reference the school alma mater “The Land of Golden Sunshine.” “Tiger Pride” can be found on the sock liner, while the laces are outfitted with a tiger print design. “1912” is embroidered on the heel, a nod to TSU’s founding year.

Nike Dunk Low ‘North Carolina A&T University’ – The Nike Dunk Low ‘North Carolina A&T University’ is accented with the HBCU’s gold and blue color scheme. The various grays of the outer are modeled after the NC A&T Student Center. The cement building was built to serve as “the heart of the campus.” The yellow laces are modeled after the infamous yellow staircase found inside of the building and detailed with the words “Ayantee” in reference to the HBCUs award-winning yearbook. A nod to the school’s founding year, “1891,” is on the sneaker’s spine in gold

Nike Dunk Low ‘Florida A&M University’ – The Nike Dunk Low ‘Florida A&M University’ features the school’s orange and green colorway. The school’s Rattler head logo is on the sneaker’s tongue while the phrase “Strike, Strike, and Strike Again” from the school’s Rattler chant is woven into its back. Its founding year, “1887,” is embroidered on the left heel and the well-known FAMU saying, “We Bragg Different,” is on the right heel .

Students will get first access to the shoes at a nearby NBHD Nike store on October 7 in addition to on SNKRS. The shoes will then be available to the general public the week of each university’s homecoming.

The Nike HBCU Collection is available here.

Introducing the 2022 Yardrunners Class

Brianna Baker (@_brie.b), Spelman College: Founded ‘Justice for Black Girls,’ a social justice education space that serves Black girls’ needs for protection, safety, and belonging.

Faith Daniels (@walkbyfaaith), Grambling State University: The 2021-2022 Miss GSU uses her platform to advocate for those who suffer from mental health illnesses in the African American community. She continues the legacy forged by her mother, who was the 1983-1984 Miss GSU.

Bilal Issifou(@thereallbilal), NC A&T University: Native to Togo, West Africa, Bilal founded tech-based start-up Unchained Inc., which has helped hundreds of HBCU students and graduates get jobs and internships at Fortune 500 companies.

Brandon ‘Jinx’ Jenkins (@brandonjinx), Morehouse College: Brandon is an accomplished journalist, TV host, award-winning podcast host, photographer, and DJ.

Amber Kuykendal (@amberkuykendall)l, Texas Southern University: Now a pro golfer, Amber helped lead TSU to its first SWAC Women’s Golf Championship in team history in 2017.

Jae Murphy (@jaemurphy), Howard University: International tour/nightclub DJ, executive music producer, songwriter, and actor who wants to continue to peacefully push the culture to break social barriers and unify all by creating a diverse, global sound of music for a timeless lifetime.

Chidi Okezie (@chidibangbang), Hampton University: The 2015 Hampton University graduate anchored the Nigerian mixed 4×400-meter relay to an Olympic qualifying time and Nigerian national record of 3 minutes, 14.09 seconds.

Bilonda Tshimanga (@bilonda13), Prairie View University: Created a fitness business in hopes of teaching women the importance of a healthy lifestyle, encouraging women to achieve their fitness goals.