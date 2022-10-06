50 Cent’s next STARZ production is ready for your screens. STARZ announced The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, set for premiere on Oct. 23.

The new documentary is executive produced by 50 Cent and will detail the real story of the Black Mafia Family.

According to STARZ, The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast tracks the rise and fall of the most notorious drug syndicate in American history, Black Mafia Family, as chronicled through firsthand accounts of BMF members, insiders, associates and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family. The series exclusively features audio commentary from founding member Demetirus “Big Meech” Flenory, who is appearing in a documentary for the first time. As the doc recounts pivotal moments in his life, Big Meech shares his perspective and insight into building the BMF empire.

You can see the announcement below.