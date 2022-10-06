The duo of Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard have combined for the single “My Friends,” which features Lil Durk and is the introduction of their forthcoming joint album.

“Every time my brother Mustard and I link up, we make history; ‘Paranoid,’ ‘Or Nah, ‘ and now ‘My Friends,'” Ty Dolla $ign said. “What’s success and fortune if you ain’t getting it with your day ones? Big shout out to Durk for being a part of this song.”

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade now and it’s always special when me and Ty link,” Mustard added.”

Speaking on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Mustard revealed that the timing finally became right for the album.

“We always talked about it and said we was going to do it. We always just have millions of songs laying around and stuff like that. So I don’t know, I think we just was just like, ‘All right, it’s time. We might as well just do it because we just have so much.’ Between me, him, YG, the people that I work with closely… we all just have all these songs. And me and Ty just got a lot of songs so it was super overdue. I feel like we’ve been supposed to do this.”

You can hear the new single below.