[WATCH] Quavo and Takeoff Speak on New Music as a Duo, Stay True to Family Loyalty

This Friday, Quavo and Takeoff will release their debut album as a duo. With Offset noticeably missing, the two addressed the elephant in the room while visiting DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast.

When asked about the forthcoming project, Quavo spoke to the moment saying, “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family.”

He added, “Sometimes when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think.”

Takeoff added that prater to the process is their guide for their current moves. “We tell him, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell.”

You can hear it from Quavo and Takeoff below.

Last week, Quavo & Takeoff released their most recent single, “Nothing Changed.”

The newest track from their much-awaited joint album Only Built For Infinity Links, set for release on October 7th, is titled “Nothing Changed.” Quavo and Takeoff are in the zone on the hard-hitting new song, creating a contagious chord between their catchy melodies and rapid-fire pace.

The new song follows a string of critically lauded hits, including “Us vs. Them” with Gucci Mane, “Big Stunna” with Birdman, and “Hotel Lobby,” whose music video has amassed over 30 million views on YouTube and already earned an RIAA Gold certification.

