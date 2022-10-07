President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans who were convicted with possession of marijuana. According to CNBC, the pardon applies to federal cases of “simple marijuana possession,” and he urged the nation’s governors to cooperate with his action in their states.
“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said in a statement.
According to the White House, over 6,500 individuals were impacted by Biden’s announcement, with thousands more set to receive pardons. Those pardons only apply to legal American citizens.
“There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said. “My pardon will remove this burden on them.”