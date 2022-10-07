President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans who were convicted with possession of marijuana. According to CNBC, the pardon applies to federal cases of “simple marijuana possession,” and he urged the nation’s governors to cooperate with his action in their states.

As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.



Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

Second: I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

Third: We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense. I’m asking @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said in a statement.

According to the White House, over 6,500 individuals were impacted by Biden’s announcement, with thousands more set to receive pardons. Those pardons only apply to legal American citizens.

“There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said. “My pardon will remove this burden on them.”