Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp

Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her.

“BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle said. “She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia. Or just completely used to the point of her detriment.”

She added, “I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one.”

Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. Cherelle fears that if Brittney is not released before the appeal is that she will be moved to a labor camp.

“On its face, it just seems like my wife is a hostage. To know that my government and a foreign government are negotiating her release, she’s a hostage,” she stated.

Cherelle Griner believes that President Biden is doing what he can, but she thinks, at this point, her wife is at the mercy of President Putin.

She fears the worst: “I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one.” pic.twitter.com/WR4fm5RRUt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession will begin on Oct. 25. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 after officers stated they found cannabis oil in her luggage as she attempted to fly out from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner acknowledged having the canisters in her suitcase but said she had packed them accidentally. Her defense team provided formal confirmation that she had received a cannabis prescription for pain relief.

According to ESPN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed a proposal was on the table to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan in exchange for a Russian Arms dealer. To date, no deal has been completed to the public’s knowledge.

The United States, under the leadership of the Biden Administration, led the swap of Marine veteran Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot who was convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy.