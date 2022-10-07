Freddie Gibbs has made the end of his beef with Jeezy Instagram official. Hitting IG, Gangsta Gibbs posted a throwback photo of himself and Jeezy with a message of love.

“I love U bro,” Gibbs wrote. “I apologize. But really U brought a different beast out of me and motivated me to get to this point so I gotta thank U at the same time. Love. @jeezy.”

Freddie Gibbs tells Jeezy that he loves him & apologizes to him publicly pic.twitter.com/2I8YIMml1n — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 5, 2022

uring a visit to the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Gangsta Gibbs revealed the two ran into each other at an airport and handled it like men.

“I seen Jeezy at the airport with his wife,” Gibbs said. “I was with my girl. We shook hands and hugged and was just like, ‘Man, salute.’ It was a relief for both of us I feel like.

“We exchanged numbers and we both got on a plane and that was it. It was one of the most beautiful things ever. I been put it behind me, but I had to see him. And then when you look back, man, it wasn’t really nothing. That was fucking a music disagreement.”

Gibbs would go on to state he looked up to Jeezy, learned a lot from him, and he was one of his favorite rappers. Overall, Gibbs chalked the whole situation up to miscommunication. You can hear the conversation below.