Kanye West is not fond of the words from Boosie Badazz. After Boosie criticized Ye for his White Lives Matter shirt, Kanye hit Instagram, blasting the Louisiana rapper. In all caps, Ye issued a warning.
“Don’t speak on my Lil Boosie,” Kanye opened. “Speak to me [.] Yeah little nerd ass me come smack me or come shoot me [.] I’m the one that got bullied by the entire black celebrity community now I’m back to shoot the school up.”
During Kanye’s latest YZYSZN fashion show, the DONDA rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” tee shirt, prompting a response from Boosie.
“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON!!” Boosie tweeted. “U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN. N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE…REALLY NIGGA.”
In a clip of a forthcoming Drink Champs episode, Boosie had a bit more to say.