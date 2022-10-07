Kanye has faced a whirlwind of controversy this week ever since his YZYSZN 9 fashion show where he wore a t-shirt that said “White Lives Matter.” He has faced criticism from the fashion community, social media, and and regular news media as well. But it seems like Kanye might get what he wanted afterall, and thats freedom from Adidas.

Adidas put out a statement yesterday, October 6, saying that they have tried to contact West and resolve the issue but have failed in doing so. With that said, the footwear and apparel giant has been forced to place its relationship with Ye “under review.”

Adidas announced today that they have officially put their relationship with Kanye West ‘under review’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/NemqgTrwIQ — SoleSavy (@SoleSavy) October 6, 2022

“adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history,” the company said in a statement. “We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

This seems like it was the breaking point for Adidas, who still continued their partnership with Ye even after he said disparaging remarks about the company’s CEO Kasper Rorsted a month ago, and called out other members of the Adidas board.

Kanye caught wind of Adidas’ decision to place their partnership under review and reacted to it on his IG in a now-deleted post.

“FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS,” West wrote in the caption. “I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.”