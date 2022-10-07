Hip-Hop better enjoy Kid Cudi and give him his flowers while he is still around. The Entergalactic creator appeared on Hot Ones and revealed that the time for “all things Kid Cudi” is coming to a close.

Cudi dived into the topic after he and host Sean Evans examined the longevity of Hip-Hop legends like Snoop Dogg, JAY-Z, and Nas. Cudi doesn’t see that type of run for himself.

“I feel like, I don’t have what they have,” Cudi said. “I just don’t know if I want to do… music, drop albums for too much longer.”

Advertisement

What would Cudi do instead? Become a kindergarten teacher. “It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple years. When I’m like 50… infect the youth with that freshness. Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world.”

Last week, Kid Cudi released his highly-anticipated new album, Entergalactic, which came with a new animated television event, which was also released on Friday (Sept. 30) on Netflix. The album features guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Akoi, and Don Toliver. Stream it below.