Last night Take-Off and Quavo, formerly of the rap group Migos, released their debut album as a duo, “Only Built for Infinity Links”and twitter was on fire. Offcheat began to trend after Take-Off and Quavo released their new song ‘Messy’.



Not too long after the album dropped their former band mate Offset and Quavo’s ex-girlfriend rapper Saweetie began trending on social media in a way that no one expected.

On the track, “Messy”, Quavo spits, “Bxtch fxcked my dog behind my back but I ain’t stressing/You wanted the gang you should’ve just said that we would’ve blessed it…/” adding fuel to alleged rumors that a secret affair between Offset and Saweetie is the reason Migos broke up.

Do you think the new rap duo were just being messy?

Advertisement