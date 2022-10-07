SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Tells Adam Silver He Wants to Own the Las Vegas NBA Team

On Wednesday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers competed against the Phoenix Suns in a preseason matchup in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. After the 119-115 loss, where King James had 23 points, he spoke to one post-career aspiration, owning an NBA team. James specifically has his eyes set on the future Vegas franchise.

ESPN reports James spoke to the possibility of owning a team and wants to be the first in line for a Vegas franchise.

“I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe,” James said, according to ESPN. “But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

James is currently an owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC. With his eyes set on the NBA, the Las Vegas market may soon be the home of King James.

You can hear it from LeBron below.