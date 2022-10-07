The Game Reveals That He Never Got A Beat From Dr. Dre

Despite being discovered by Dr. Dre and signed to Aftermath, The Game recently revealed in a new interview with Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, that he never received a beat from Dr. Dre.

While Dre is credited as an executive producer on The Game’s 2005 debut album The Documentary, Game says that Dre did not make any beats for the album. He said that instead, Dre “oversaw” the creation of the album.

“He definitely oversaw the hell out of it, I was there,” Fresh Pair co-host Just Blaze said. Game added that “You want Dre to oversee anything because he’s a mastermind when it comes to that, but as far as like doing a beat for The Documentary, like…no. And I’ve never had a Dre beat in my career.”

Game added that as the executive producer, Dre enlisted producers from his circle like Just Blaze, Timbaland, Scott Storch, and Swizz Beatz. “I can’t give Dre credit for the Just Blaze, but it’s a Dr. Dre executive-produced album,” he said. “People just don’t understand the underlinings and how the business works.”

The Game went on to say that along with never getting a beat from Dre, the legendary producer never made an appearance in one of his music videos like he did for 50 Cent or Eminem.

“Ive never had a song with Dre and Dre been in my video. Snoop has a ton, Em has a ton, I don’t have none,” Game said.

This might have been what The Game was talking about in his Drink Champs interview where he made headlines after saying Kanye did more for his career than Dr. Dre has. “It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks, than Dre did for me my whole career,” Game said.