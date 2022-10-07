Tana Talk 4‘s breakout singles “Johnny P’s Caddy” with J.Cole, which gave Benny his first Billboard Hot 100 singles Chart breakthrough, and “10 More Commandments,” Benny’s ode to his Montana Ave days, with Diddy, where Benny deftly updates Notorious B.I.G. & DJ Premier’s classic with ten more of his Pyrex scriptures, were the driving forces behind Tana Talk 4.

After being nominated for “Lyricist of The Year” and “Best Collaboration” at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Benny has just dropped a brand-new video for “Thowy’s Revenge,” which was produced by The Alchemist.

In September, Benny and The Black Soprano Family released their biggest compilation project to date, Long Live DJ Shay. The new album was accompanied by a video for “Pandemic Flow,” featuring Conway The Machine and Cory Gunz. The single is produced by The Alchemist.

Long Live DJ Shay is a celebration of DJ Shay’s (RIP) history and influence on culture as a whole, not only on BSF and Griselda. Benny’s Roc La Familia effort, Long Live DJ Shay, is a warning shot for the streets that also promotes himself and his business. The album features Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, DJ Premier, The Alchemist & Jansport J.

“Long Live DJ Shay! We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up,” Benny The Butcher said “B$F is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch; from production to the rhymes and it’s entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gone pop out ya speakers the right way.”

You can hear the new album below.