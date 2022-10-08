A few weeks back, Diddy swore off of Adidas due to their alleged treatment of Kanye West and encouraged others to do the same. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, just a couple of days after Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt debut, Diddy stated Ye can be “misconstrued.”

“Kanye, is a super, super, super free thinker,” Diddy said. “A lot of times what he means is like misconstrued.”

After Charlamagne Tha God says Diddy is making excuses, he would continue. “I’m not making excuses. I’m just saying that if he did it, that’s the way he thinks, and so I understand white lives do matter, but it’s not that. That was our slogan. That wasn’t our slogan to go share with nobody else. That’s the only message.

“We don’t have to condemn Kanye or cancel him. It doesn’t have to go crazy. But at the same time, you gotta understand your actions.”

He added, “I couldn’t put out the ‘Kanye Or Nothing’ t-shirt. I just couldn’t do it today, and I wanted to put out my first t-shirt tribute to Kanye, and I’m a still do it. I just need a couple of days to get over.”

