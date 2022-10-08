Diddy Delivers Encouragement and Prayers to Gunna in Phone Call: “Keep the Faith”

Diddy hit Instagram over the weekend and revealed he delivered empowering words to Gunna as he awaits trial for his alleged crimes in the YSL RICO case.

“Spoke to my brother @Gunna the other day,” Diddy wrote. “God takes us through crazy journeys somethings for reasons we don’t know. To anyone going through a tough time, stay in a high frequency and know that everything happens for a reason. Keep the faith and stay laser focused.”

In the call, Diddy is heard saying, “I’m praying, man. I’m praying.”

Gunna responded: “They going to work. I’m doing nothing but preserving myself and keeping my mind together and getting myself right for when I’m back out there.”

You can hear the conversation below.

Diddy on the phone with Gunna giving him some encouraging words #YSL #Revolt pic.twitter.com/kwVoVqA7WG — FMHipHop (@_FMHipHop) October 2, 2022

Gunna’s legal representation is once again attempting to secure a bond for the rapper. According to Rolling Stone, Gunna’s attorneys requested a third bond motion, which highlighted the modification of the YSL indictment that removed acts of violence from his charges.

Previously bond motions were rejected by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, citing the possibility of witness tampering.

Gunna’s attorney Steven Sadow said in a statement to Rolling Stone that he “is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

Previously, the prosecution aimed to add more evidence against Gunna, which is being challenged by his legal team.

Gunna was arrested in May and charged with a single count of conspiracy violating the RICO act. Gunna’s trial date is set for January 2023.

You can read more of the developments of Gunna’s third bond motion on Rolling Stone here.