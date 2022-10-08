Kanye West Says Jamie Foxx Should Play Him in a Movie: ‘One of the Greatest Geniuses’

Kanye West is thinking about his biopic. Hitting Instagram, Ye posed the question, “Who should play me in a Ye movie?”

In the caption, Kanye answered his own question, selecting his “Slow Jamz” collaborator Jamie Foxx.

“My pick is Jamie Foxx One of the greatest geniuses,” Ye wrote.

Ye isn’t the only one looking for Jamie Foxx. After Diddy’s “R&B is Dead” conversation, TMZ caught Tank at LAX, who just recently delivered his R&B Money album. What does he think is currently impacting R&B? No mainstream love.

Speaking to the camera, Tank revealed that Chris Brown and Usher need more mainstream support.

“We are still disconnected from the mainstream,” Tank said. “We need more of that. Not just me or not just CB or not just Usher, we need more of that. When can a track like ‘End of the Road’ get to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.”

In addition, Tank believes what the genre really needs is the return of Jamie Foxx.

“I been begging him [Jamie Foxx] to get back in there,” Tank added. “I’m going to make him get in there.”