Chicago’s King Louie is back with his new project, Life with Louie. The new drop from the original King of Drill brings Louie back with a refined version of his trademark sound. The new project brings a marriage of catchy hooks and impressive wordplay, laid across the production of Lokey, Malcolm Flex, Frankie French, Alon Cain, and Broski.

You can tap into the new batch of bangers from Louie below.