Only Built for Infinity Links, the highly anticipated joint album by Quavo and Takeoff, is now available via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

The new release brings in Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane for features to pair with production from DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, Buddha Beats, Money Musik, and more.

“We wanted to pay tribute to some of the best rap duos of all time with this album and remind the culture that we’re really one of them.,” said Quavo. “Raekwon and Ghostface, Outkast, The Throne, and now Quavo and Takeoff.”

Takeoff added, “This is a no skips type of album. We wanted it to play through like a live show, we come in strong and then bring you on a journey. Definitely knew we had to bring out icons only for the features.”

The new album comes with a video for “Nothing Changed.” Both are available below.