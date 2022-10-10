Two months ago Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti exposed his affair with his former Murder Inc. recording artist Ashanti to promote his Murder Inc documentary on BET. He mentioned how his working relationship with her turned into a sexual relationship. He recounted watching her in her sweatpants and leaningin for a kiss. Social media was in shambles accusing Irv of preying on his artist while he was married. Many wondered why he would keep bringing up his past relationship with the singer since they both have moved on many years ago. He refused to give her back her publishing insisting that it would be taking food out of his children’s mouths.

After many interviews by Irv and speculation by the fans, Ashanti is finally responding to her ex.

Ashanti’s remix of Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ began circulating online sparking rumors that Ashanti was talking about Irv with the lyric, “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed, it’s giving you pressed, it’s giving you missing the best…”

Listen below…

Thoughts?