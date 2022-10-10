Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Why He Is Choosing To Not Run for President

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Why He Is Choosing To Not Run for President

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be your future president. After years of teasing a run for office following the wild presidency of Donald Trump, Hollywood’s leading man reveals he would rather be a father.

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, The Rock stated while he loves America, he truly enjoys being a father.

“It’s off the table. Yes, it is off the table,” The Rock said. “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.”

Advertisement

He added, “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up.”

The Rock has three daughters, his eldest is currently training where The Rock made his name, The WWE.