Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be your future president. After years of teasing a run for office following the wild presidency of Donald Trump, Hollywood’s leading man reveals he would rather be a father.
Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, The Rock stated while he loves America, he truly enjoys being a father.
“It’s off the table. Yes, it is off the table,” The Rock said. “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.”
Advertisement
He added, “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up.”
The Rock has three daughters, his eldest is currently training where The Rock made his name, The WWE.