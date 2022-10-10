New York drill star Kay Flock recruits ATL trap legend Gucci Mane for the epic new single “Geeked Up.” Listen HERE. The hard-hitting track finds Flock at his best with the smooth beat providing the perfect backdrop for the young MC to flex his variety of flows. It is accompanied by a cinematic video — watch it HERE — and news that The D.O.A. Tape Deluxe is coming this fall.

On “Geeked Up,” Flock more than holds his own with Mane, displaying boundless energy, charisma, and a knack for quotable bars. The rapper spits over trance-inspired synths and hard-hitting bass, tapping into the intense realism that has made him a star on the drill scene. He raps “shoot like I’m Curry, know they can’t hold me.”

Directed by Kaiyah Napri and Launch Team, the video for “Geeked Up” captures Flock and his crew congregating around New York, geeking out to the new single. In a clever allusion to his verse, the breakout artist rides around in a Jeep Trackhawk, spitting along to his words before Gucci rolls through and gives a stellar rendition of his verse that emphasizes his refined and classy style. Watch it HERE.

Advertisement