Jada Pinkett-Smith has been in the news all year and now she’s ready to share private moments about her life with Will Smith. The Matrix actress is writing a no-holds-barred memoir about her life and her highly-publicized marriage. Following the backlash from the Oscar moment with her husband and Chris Rock, Jada has had many fingers pointed in her direction. Despite the rumors and accusations, Jada’s team sent out a press release detailing the upcoming book described as ‘honest and gripping.’

From NBC News:

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she will be writing a memoir that shares details about her difficult journey in Hollywood and her “complicated marriage” to Will Smith.

On Oct. 6, Dey Street Books — which is owned by HarperCollins Publishers — announced that Pinkett Smith’s book will arrive in the fall of 2023.

The untitled memoir was described as “honest and gripping” in the press release.

“At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself,” the release said.

According to the press release, the “Red Table Talk” host will open up about her “rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power” in her memoir as well as her close friendship with legendary rapper 2Pac.

The press release also mentioned a “crisis” Pinkett Smith experienced at the age of 40 that caused her to reevaluate her life.