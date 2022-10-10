Kanye West is back on Twitter for the first time since his failed 2020 presidential bid. However, the return may have less to do with how much he likes Twitter, but rather in response to his recent Instagram restriction.



Ye’s troubles began last week when he posted private screenshots between himself and Sean “Diddy” Combs regarding West’s controversial “White Lives Matter’ t-shirts that he debuted at his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. Ye essentially accused Combs of “being controlled by Jews.” In one screenshot, West wrote: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

The conversation was publicly condemned on Twitter by the American Jewish Committee as “anti-Jewish.”

West’s posts were removed and his account was restricted following his shared screenshots, prompting him to take to Twitter and post the following with a photo of himself and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my n****.”

Elon Musk, who was at one point reportedly in talks to buy Twitter, welcomed Ye’s return to the platform, tweeting “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Earlier last week, Ye had made other statements that many interpreted as anti-semitic. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Ye accused former presidential senior advisor Jared Kushner (Ivanka Trump’s husband) of helping to orchestrate the Abraham Accords, a peace treaty between Israel UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco “to make money.”