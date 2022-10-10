Kanye West Suspended From Twitter and Restricted on Instagram After Weekend of Rants and Posts

Kanye West Suspended From Twitter and Restricted on Instagram After Weekend of Rants and Posts

Kanye West’s social media privileges are now restricted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ye’s Instagram account has been restricted due to a violation of the platform’s policies.

Posts were deleted from Ye’s IG page after repeated violations. He is now temporarily restricted from sharing posts, writing comments, and sending direct messages.

Parts of Ye’s messages to Diddy reportedly included anti-Semitic sentiments. In addition, the American Jewish Committee blasted the posts and comments made about Jared Kushner during Kanye’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show.

In a return to Twitter, Ye spoke about the moment, opening with “How you gone kick me off Instagram.” But his stay on Twitter didn’t last long as he also dropped an anti-Semitic message on Twitter, which was removed and replaced with a message that reads “this tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

