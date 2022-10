Lil Baby Releases New Single and Video “Heyy” Ahead of ‘It’s Only Me’ Album

Lil Baby is officially in album mode, releasing the new single for “Heyy” via Quality Control. The new single arrives days before the drop off of the new album It’s Only Me this Friday.

In the new video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Baby flexes with diamonds in his own lavish empire.

The It’s Only Me album will be 23 tracks in length and features Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty.

You can hear the new single and see the video below.