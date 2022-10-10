Megan Thee Stallion is always one to embrace her fans no matter the setting and vice versa. The Hot Girl coach creates the setting for the Hotties to do just that. The Houston rapper was rushed by a fan on stage during her recent performance at this past weekend’s TwitchCon in San Diego.

There is no telling how the fan bypassed security to reach the “Savage” rapper to even touch her, but she was not startled.

Fan rushed onstage to see Megan Thee Stallion’s behind 😂😭 #TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/pyVXy1K6JR — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) October 10, 2022

After grabbing Megan Thee Stallion by the hand, and twirling her around, security removed the fan.

Advertisement

The “Plan B” rapper is set to both host and be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15. Megan made her SNL debut back in 2020.