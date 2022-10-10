Nicki Minaj has called on fellow Trinidadian Stars Patrice Roberts and Destra Garcia for the “Fine Nine” remix of her newest song, “Likkle Miss,” with Jamaican Artist Skeng. The song features nine prominent Caribbean artists from all over the world, showing the impact of Caribbean culture throughout the diaspora. Dancehall Queen Spice, Dovey Magnum, Pamputtae, UK Artist Lisa Mercedez, and New York’s London Hill represent Jamaica. Soca Sweetheart Patrice Roberts and Legendary Soca Star Destra Garcia represent Minaj’s hometown, Trinidad and Tobago. This will be Minaj’s first collaboration with Soca artists, helping to bring the genre to the mainstream and shedding light on the entire Caribbean culture.