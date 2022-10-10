Pop Smoke’s untimely death occurred over two years ago, but his alleged killer is making headlines after pictures of him eating Pizza Hut while behind bars hit the internet.

Over the weekend, DJ Akademiks posted a pic of the now 17-year-old boy in prison with a Pizza Hut box on his bunk. In another image, the alleged shooter is seen looking at his smartphone with two Pizza Hut boxes and a brownie box on his bunk.

Fans of Smoke showed their outrage on social media, questioning how the alleged killer was able to obtain Pizza Hut pizza AND a cellphone while incarcerated.

Pop smoke killer in prison eating a meat lovers posing like he at prom smh — Primetime⭐️ (@supad3z) October 7, 2022

Pop smoke killer in prison eating better than me. That’s sick Lmao — BAM (@BoogieDownBam) October 7, 2022

Them niggas will kill u for fun .. look at pop smoke killer .. posting pics in jail .. stop playing with folks out here — Mr.chicago (@setdaSTANDARDS) October 7, 2022

Five people were arrested for Pop Smoke’s February 2019 murder. Out of the five suspects, Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 22, are eligible for the death penalty if convicted on murder and robbery charges. The two minors, whose names are withheld because they are underage, were both charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery each.







