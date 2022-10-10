Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’

Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded.

Just one day after Diddy stuck up for Kanye West during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the mogul became the latest target of the White Lives Matter supporter.

A few weeks back, Diddy swore off of Adidas due to their alleged treatment of Kanye West and encouraged others to do the same. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, just a couple of days after Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt debut, Diddy stated Ye can be “misconstrued.”

Apparently, once Diddy left The Breakfast Club, he had a phone call with Ye to attempt to back him off some of his White Lives Matter support. Kanye hit Instagram to let fans know that he doesn’t like the words expressed from Diddy.

“I didn’t like our convo,” Kanye wrote. “I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money.”

After citing respect for Diddy, Kanye reverted course and wrote, “Come do something illegal to me noooow pleeeeeeeeeeaase.”

Diddy, seemingly angered, asked for a face-to-face meeting. Kanye’s response: “NIGGA FUUUUUCK YOU. YOU FED.”

On Sunday, Diddy looked to move on, penning on Instagram, “On this Sunday, I hope we as a people stop all the Coonin’ and baffoonin… Unapologetically black first!”

Seeing the message, Ray J came with a little bit of smoke.

“Yo Puff – I came to yo house and Told you a couple months ago I had some issues with certain [clowns] and niggas was quiet – now all of a sudden”

You cans ee the message from Ray J below.