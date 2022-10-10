The Los Angeles Clippers will begin the season as a healthy team. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and newcomers John Wall are set to show they are the best team in L.A.

Speaking with ESPN, George let the media know about the hierarchy of their team.

“Everybody says, ‘Kawhi [and] you are 1 and 1, [or] 1A, 1B.’ I’ll publicly say, I’m the 2,” George said. “Kawhi’s the 1, I’m the 2. So that part we nipped in the bud. Like there’s no ego when it comes to that.”

Both George and Leonard are looking to stay healthy during the season and deliver the first title in franchise history to the Clippers. Their opening test will be against their hometown rival Los Angeles Lakers in the opener on Oct. 20.