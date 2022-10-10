If the start of the Denver Broncos season couldn’t get any worse, Russell Wilson is experiencing an injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson played the Thursday Night game against the Indianapolis Colts with a partially torn lat.

“Doctors diagnosed the injury in the days leading up to the Colts game,” Schefter reported. “Wilson did not practice until Wednesday, one day before Denver hosted Indianapolis. He was listed on the injury report as questionable with a shoulder strain.”

Surgery isn’t needed for Wilson, and he is expected to attempt to bounce back from a disappointed 12-9 loss to open Week 5.

