A 25 year old Marcel Hall aka Biz Markie aka the Diabolical Biz put out his sophomore LP The Biz Never Sleeps thirty two years ago on this date.

After the success of his debut album Goin’ Off just a year prior, Biz dropped his second album on the Cold Chillin’/Warner Bros. imprint, which was highly anticipated because of the smash single “Just A Friend” leading the way. There were a few other singles like “Spring Again”, “Dedication”, and “Things Get A Little Easier” that were sure shot favorites of the harshest rap critics.

Unlike most of Biz’s work, this album was done without the help of production legend DJ Marley Marl, with Cool V and Biz himself doing the lion’s share of the work behind the boards. This was also the project that landed the L.I. beatbox/DJ/emcee in hot water due to sampling issues, which was magnified in Hip Hop almost single-handedly due to this certified gold classic. With tidbits of music from everyone from Kraftwerk to Curtis Mayfield, this kaleidoscopic Hip Hop journey will forever be etched in music history.

Saute to Biz Mark, DJ Cutmaster Cool V, Paul C, Fly Ty and everyone else for bring this musical gem!