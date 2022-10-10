Toosii returns with the release of his latest project Boys Don’t Cry. The 6-track EP is a follow-up from his 2021 effort, Thank You For Believing.

While the SCMG artist says the project is not intentionally geared towards the colder months of “cuffing season,” Boys Don’t Cry will slowly but surely seep its way into some “cuffing season” playlists. Back in July, he released “Love Is” as the leading track to the project.

Toosii, 22, took to the Rolling Loud New York stage in September and surprised his fans with the debut performance of “Heartache.”

“At Rolling Loud, you’re doing your best to win the crowd over,” says Toosi. “It’s a bunch of fans out there, so it’s about simply gaining more fans.”

Toosii initially made a splash back in 2020 with the release of his platinum single, “Love Cycle.” The track was later re-released featuring Summer Walker, whose sultry, voice seamlessly enhanced the vibe of the track.

Toosii’s ability to show vulnerability in his music has been something he’s done since stepping onto the scene. It is no different with his latest EP, Boys Don’t Cry.