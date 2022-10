Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a surprise appearance by Travis Scott and SoFaygo at The h.wood Group Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood.

Scott played his songs like BUTTERFLY EFFECT and SICKO MODE to get the crowd going.

Since the gathering was alcohol-free, pizza and an ice cream station that were both powered by Harriet’s were provided with blue non-alcoholic slushee drinks.

You can see video from the event below.

Travis Scott, LeBron & Bronny raging to ‘BUTTERFLY EFFECT’ 🐐👑🔥

pic.twitter.com/otq7pqd1zs — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) October 9, 2022

SoFaygo and Travis Scott performed at Bronny's birthday party last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fv12r6kjUM — SoFaygo ☆ (@faygofiles) October 9, 2022