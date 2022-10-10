UC Berkeley Set To Offer Nicki Minaj Course In Spring 2023

Want to learn everything about Nicki Minaj? Well, Barbz, are ready to go to college?

The University of California, Berkeley announced on Friday they will offer a new course about the award-winning entertainer Nicki Minaj in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will be taught by Twitter user Tcmccr.

The course is titled “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms.” It will explore how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms. The Nicki Minaj course joins a trend of celebrity courses in high education across the United States.

Nicki Minaj expressed interest in visiting the course on Twitter, where she tweeted: “I’d love to stop by.”

To all my #Barbz worldwide. Muva see you. Muva proud of you. Owwwww go BARB!!!!! I love you too 😘🦄 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 10, 2022

The University of California, Berkeley confirmed the upcoming course as they retweeted the professor’s announcement.

