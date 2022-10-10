Want to learn everything about Nicki Minaj? Well, Barbz, are ready to go to college?
The University of California, Berkeley announced on Friday they will offer a new course about the award-winning entertainer Nicki Minaj in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will be taught by Twitter user Tcmccr.
The course is titled “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms.” It will explore how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms. The Nicki Minaj course joins a trend of celebrity courses in high education across the United States.
Nicki Minaj expressed interest in visiting the course on Twitter, where she tweeted: “I’d love to stop by.”
The University of California, Berkeley confirmed the upcoming course as they retweeted the professor’s announcement.
More as the story develops.