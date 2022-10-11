The ever-opinionated Azealia Banks has some words for Kanye West after he criticized Lizzo.

During a visit to Tucker Carlson’s show, Ye stated the media participates in the “demonic” promotion of obesity and wants to operate in the “genocide of the Black race.”

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye said. “It’s demonic.”

Kanye West says the media is purposely supporting Lizzo for being unhealthy‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/FdLoIRcGyR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 7, 2022

Hearing the comments, Banks hit Instagram and penned a quick message about the rapper. “He can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” Banks wrote.

The referenced commercial is the one that played during the Super Bowl, which can be seen here.

Defending herself to the comments, Lizzo spoke to a sold-out crowd in Toronto during her tour.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo said. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”