Two of the hottest records in the streets belong to women. Upstart Ice Spice is currently making a run with her single “Munch.” Meanwhile, Cardi B joined CMG’s GloRilla for a big banger in “Tomorrow 2.”

In a merger of the two, Cardi B shared a video to Instagram rapping over “Munch,” leading fans to believe an official remix is on the way.

Cardi doesn’t perform the single in the video, instead shows her beauty in a Black dress.

Hopping on Twitter, Cardi doesn’t specifically name a single, but says she doesn’t tease songs.