Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú.

According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.

Previous dates include dinner Saturday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and checking into a Beverly Hills hotel.

During the link-up over the weekend, Nalú wore one of Ye’s hats that has 2024 on the brim. Seemingly pointing toward another presidential campaign.

You can see the duo below.

Kanye West e a Modelo Brasileira Juliana Nalu em LA. pic.twitter.com/e86Gkgja1G — rap out of context (@rapoutcontext) October 10, 2022