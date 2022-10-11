Latto Responds To Kodak Black’s BET Hip Hop Awards Call Out With New Plaque

The Queen of the Souf fires back.

Latto addresses Kodak Black‘s recent diss comments fired at her and BET after losing “Song of the Year” at last week’s BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 with a celebration video where she receives a new plaque for the award-winning song, “Big Energy.”

Thank you @BET @BETAwards for giving me my flowers I’m forever grateful!!!!! This song changed my life!!!! 🎰🍀🐞🦋🏆✨ #Toronto pic.twitter.com/JkqCpeGLaP — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 8, 2022

“Thank you @BET @BETAwards for giving me my flowers,” tweets Latto with a video of her stunting down the hallway in Toronto with a plaque that marks “Big Energy” going 2x Platinum Single and number-one for 8 consecutive weeks. “I’m forever grateful!!!! This song changed my life!!!!”

BET would retweet Latto’s accomplishment with a message of their own, which tweets, “We LOVE you sis! You DESERVE That shit!”

Latto and Kodak Black have been at odds since the release of her sophomore album back in March. Before the “Song of the Year” remarks, Kodak Black was the targeted collaborator Latto referred to as seeking “sexual favors” in exchange for guest verse. Latto and BET sharing her celebration video right after Black’s outrage is no coincidence.

“The Woman Empowerment Shit Kool,” Kodak Black wrote in a Twitter rant last week. “Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt.”

Latto released a freestyle music video to Black’s BET Hip Hop Awards “Song of the Year” nominated hit “Super Germlin” in December 2021. Yak has yet to respond to Latto’s celebration video at press time.

“Big Energy” has over 181 million streams on Spotify. Latto’s hit has been on the Billboard charts for 49 weeks and counting — it’s the longest-running solo female rap song in Hot 100 history.

We LOVE you sis! You DESERVE that shit! 💐🫶🏾 https://t.co/poxQS1SwpY — BET (@BET) October 8, 2022

Outside “Big Energy,” Latto’s latest album, 777, continues to shine with the album’s latest single, “Sunshine” featuring Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne, bubbling on the Billboard Hot 100. 777 — out now via RCA — also features 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and, oddly enough, Kodak Black. Stream the full album, here.

Latto is currently on The Special Tour with Lizzo (get tickets here) and is featured on new music from Glorilla, DJ Khaled, and Megan The Stallion. Mariah Carey appears on “Big Energy (Remix)” courtesy of RCA.