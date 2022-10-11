Nike has announced the expansion of its athlete family, bringing in Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.

Nike has partnered with outstanding young athletes who are setting the bar now, not just on the court but also in their communities, to continue serving the future of athletes and sport. Each athlete is aware of the effect the sport has had on them, and this understanding has enabled them to start redefining the sport for the following generation.

Junior point guard Caitlin Clark of the University of Iowa is a Naismith Trophy finalist, Big Ten Player of the Year, and a member of the first team of All-Americans.

The eldest son of LeBron James and a senior point guard from Los Angeles, Bronny James is a star performer who is forging his own future.

A five-star, top recruit out of high school, guard Haley Jones is currently a senior at Stanford University. She has excelled throughout her collegiate career.

DJ Wagner is a point guard from Camden, New Jersey, and a top recruit in the 2023 class.

A standout player in the class of 2023, JuJu Watkins is a senior guard from Watts in Los Angeles who has twice been voted the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year.

You can learn more about each of the student-athletes here.