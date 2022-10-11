After a rocky start to the season, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule. According to ESPN, the firing comes less than three years into a coaching contract totaling seven years and $62 million. Rhule will still collect over $40 million.

Rhule will finish his Panthers career with a record of 11-27. This season started with a 1-4 record through the first five weeks, including Sunday’s 37-15 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Rhule was brought in from Baylor, where he led a successful program. During his time as the lead of the team, Rhule didn’t have a consistent quarterback. He operated a carousel of Cam Newton, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and, most recently, Baker Mayfield.

After being fired, Rhule will now make $834,000 per month for the next two years, according to Allan Bell of CBS Sports. Panthers have named assistant coach Steve Wilks as the interim head coach.

#Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhulehttps://t.co/ihOk3QJsvH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2022