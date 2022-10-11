Ever the opportunist. Jake Paul sees value in a Draymond Green boxing match. Hitting Twitter after Green apologized for punching Jordan Poole during practice, Paul offered up $10 million to Green for a fight.

“Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring,” Jake Paul wrote. He then offered up former Utah Jazz superstar point guard Deron Williams as an opponent.

Draymond Green vs Deron Williams.



Who wins? pic.twitter.com/t7VAp33wIw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?” Paul wrote.

Green, of course, has not answered the YouTube star turned-pro boxer.

As for his own career, Jake Paul has found his next opponent, and it won’t take Rick Ross’s $10 million to get it done. According to TMZ, Paul will step into the ring with Anderson Silva.

Silva is a UFC icon and beat some of the baddest men on the planet in his middleweight runs. Silva is also running up a record in boxing, achieving a 3-1 record lately and most recently beating Tito Ortiz in September 2021. The one loss was in 1998. Silva is also 47 years old.

The fight is now set for October 29. Do you like Paul’s chances?