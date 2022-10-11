Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is officially out for “a couple of weeks” following a high ankle sprain. According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Mayfield suffered the injury during the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Speaking with reporters, Mayfield stated the injury is “a little painful.”

“I’m not real sure exactly what it is,” Mayfield said. “We’ll examine that tomorrow and find out. So right now I’m managing the pain and learning to step in the boot.”

In his place, PJ Walker is set to start against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday.