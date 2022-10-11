SOURCE SPORTS: Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Makes Season Debut to 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” Six Weeks After Being Shot in Robbery Attempt

The Washington Commanders had a bright spot in their loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the debut of Brian Robinson. Robinson was drafted earlier this year and is believed to had a chance at the starting post. Unfortunately, he was shot in the knee during a robbery attempt.

Before Sunday’s home game, Robinson made his debut just six weeks after the shooting. Before the game started, Robinson took the field while 50 Cent’s “Many Men” blasted over the speakers.

Brian Robinson running out of the tunnel to “Many Men” after recovering from being shot twice is a power move pic.twitter.com/8sy9Wy1CVM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2022

Seeing the moment, 50 Cent hit Instagram with a message for the rising star. “That shit ain’t stop nothing,” 50 wrote. “When God has bigger plans it’s just a bump in the road. @b.robinson_4.”

50 Cent shows love to Brian Robinson Jr. pic.twitter.com/talprWwqq7 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022

“That was one of those remarkable feelings,” Robinson said. “I can’t even really explain it.

“”It’s just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but today everything finally came into the light. I’m just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved.”

“Now that part of it is over,” Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said. “We know he is ready to roll.”

The Commanders will look to get back on track in week 6 during a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears.